Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses ₹3000 Crore Mark Worldwide; Becomes First Indian Film Series To Achieve This Feat

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, have left a strong mark at the box office. Both movies have broken many records, and now, it has created history by becoming the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs. 3000 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

Dhurandhar part 1 collected over Rs. 1300 crore gross at the box office worldwide, and Dhurandhar part 2, which is still running in theatres, has minted over Rs. 1700 crore gross worldwide. So, both films combined have crossed the Rs. 3000 crore mark at the box office worldwide, which is excellent.

The Baahubali franchise had collected over Rs. 2,400 crore gross at the box office worldwide, and the Pushpa franchise has minted over Rs. 2,100 crore. So, clearly, the Dhurandhar series has left both franchises behind with a very large margin.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar had collected Rs. 840.20 crore net in India, and its domestic gross collection was Rs. 1007.85 crore. The movie became the highest-grossing Hindi film. The worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar Part 1 was Rs. 1307.35 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge has minted Rs. 1,094.16 crore net at the box office in India in just 26 days. The film's domestic gross collection is Rs. 1,303.37 crore, and its worldwide gross collection is Rs. 1,718 crore. The Aditya Dhar directorial is in its fourth week, and it is still performing very well at the box office.

The Dhurandhar franchise has left a mark at the box office and has also impressed the audience a lot. From Dhar's direction to Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's performance, the franchise has become the talk of the town for many reasons. It is a franchise that will surely get a cult status.