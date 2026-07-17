Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Approached To Helm Lachit Borphukan Biopic, Reveals Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Aditya Dharma Approached To Direct Lachit Borphukan Biopic? | Instagram

After the super success of the Dhurandhar franchise, everyone wants to work with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. On Thursday, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a Facebook Live, revealed that they are in talks with Dhar to direct a big-budget biopic on legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. He also stated that in August, he will personally meet Dhar for further discussions.

However, he also clarified that if Dhar is not able to direct the film, they will approach other filmmakers. He said, "If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made."

The CM wants to bring the life and legacy of Borphukan to a national and international audience through a Bollywood-scale production. So, it will be interesting to see whether Dhar will agree to direct the biopic or not.

Who is Lachit Borphukan?

Lachit Borphukan was a legendary military commander of the Ahom Kingdom in medieval Assam. He is known for his daring leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, where his strategies helped defeat a vastly superior Mughal army, permanently halting their expansion into Northeast India. Borphukan was born in 1622 and died in 1672.

Aditya Dhar's upcoming movies

While it has not yet been officially announced which movie Dhar will direct next, there have been multiple reports about his next film. According to reports, the filmmaker is planning to direct a film starring Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh, which is reportedly based on the life of Chandragupta Maurya.

There have also been reports of Dhar teaming up with Prabhas. However, there is no official confirmation about it. And now, Sarma has confirmed that he is in discussions with the filmmaker for Borphukan's biopic.

So, let's wait and watch which will be Dhar's next directorial.