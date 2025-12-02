Dhurandhar Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh Starrer Has Sold 30K Plus Tickets Till Now

Dhurandhar Advance Booking | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar, and the trailer and the songs have already created a good pre-release buzz. The advance booking of the film started recently, and Dhurandhar has already sold more than 30k tickets till now.

According to Sacnilk, till now, on its first day, the movie has collected Rs. 1.43 crore (without blocked seats) at the box office in the advance booking, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 2.94 crore.

Dhurandhar still has two more days to collect before the release. So, we can expect that at least by the end of Thursday, the advance booking amount will be near to a double-digit number.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1

The trade is expecting a Rs. 20 crore plus opening for the film, and if the reviews and the word of mouth are good, then the collection can be better as well.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Padmaavat?

Ranveer's biggest opening till now has been Padmaavat. The film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, had collected Rs. 24 crore on its first day. So, it will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar will beat Padmaavat at the box office or not.

Ranveer Singh Controversy

Ahead of the film's release, Ranveer has got into a controversy after he allegedly mocked Daiva shown in the film Kantara. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a statement about it.

He posted, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise (sic)."