Dhurandhar 2 Star Ranveer Singh Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Nagpur: Report

Ranveer Singh / Mohan Bhagwat | Instagram / X (Twitter)

Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh was in Jamnagar for the birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani. But, reportedly, the actor, on Friday, flew down to Nagpur, and he visited the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and met RSS’ Sarsanghchalak (Chief) Dr. Mohan Bhagwat there.

According to a report in Lokmat Times, the two spoke on various topics and Ranveer was at the RSS headquarters for around one and a half hours. Reportedly, the actor was in Nagpur for four hours and his visit was kept strictly confidential.

Sources told the portal that the actor arrived at Nagpur airport at 4 pm, and he was accompanied by four people. From the airport, he went directly to the RSS headquarters located in the Mahal area. Reportedly, Ranveer shared details of his film with Bhagwat, and also learnt about the RSS’ organisational structure and its social service initiatives.

According to the portal, the Dhurandhar 2 actor also visited Dr. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir complex in Reshimbagh, where he paid his respects at the memorials of the first RSS chief, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and the second chief of the Sangh, Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar.

After visiting RSS headquarters and Dr. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir complex, Ranveer headed to Mumbai around 8:15 pm.

Well, it is not yet known why Ranveer actually visited Nagpur and why he met the RSS chief there.

Ranveer Singh Meets Bhima Khunti

A video of Ranveer meeting wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti has gone viral on social media. Khunti praised Ranveer and wrote, "With Dhurandhar @ranveersingh Sometimes, life gives you moments you’ll never forget… ❤️ Today was one of those days 🙏 Got the chance to meet Ranveer Singh✨ I’ve met many people in my life, but the simplicity, humility, and respect I experienced today was truly something special 💯 Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star ❤️ This moment will stay with me forever (sic)."

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently enjoying the super success of Dhurandhar 2. The film has already crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India, and it has become one of the highest-grossing Indian movies.