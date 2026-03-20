'Dhurandhar 2 Is A Horror For Filmmakers': Ram Gopal Varma Heaps Praise On Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's Film

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma called Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), directed by Aditya Dhar, a game-changer for Indian cinema. A day after the film hit the big screens and earned over Rs 145 crore in India, Varma stated that the film is so impactful that it will scare filmmakers who rely on over-the-top, unrealistic “masala” movies with loud action and larger-than-life heroes.

He praised Ranveer for portraying a more real, flawed, and human hero -someone who bleeds, feels pain, and isn’t treated like a God. The filmmaker said he believes this kind of grounded, realistic storytelling and action will make old-style cinema (fake stunts, gravity-defying fights, “invincible” heroes) look ridiculous and outdated.

According to him, audiences will now reject exaggerated action and superficial characters and prefer intelligent, character-driven films. RGV called the film a “verdict,” as he feels it marks the end of mindless commercial cinema and pushes the industry toward smarter filmmaking.

The Rangeela filmmaker mentioned that Dhurandhar 2 could change audience expectations and force filmmakers to evolve - or become irrelevant.

Take a look at his full X post here:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has exceeded all expectations with its opening-day box office performance. While early estimates suggested a debut in the range of Rs 60–70 crore, the film had already built strong momentum by earning an impressive Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday.

Riding on this buzz, Dhurandhar 2 delivered a massive Day 1, comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 102.55 crore across all languages on its opening day, an exceptional figure by any standard.

With this, the film’s total collection now stands at a staggering Rs 145.55 crore (all languages), setting the tone for a blockbuster run ahead.

The film offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.