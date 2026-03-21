Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark Again?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has taken a flying start at the box office. During its paid previews on Wednesday, the movie minted Rs. 43 crore. On its first day, Thursday, the movie collected Rs. 102.55 crore, which is an exceptional amount. On Friday, its second day, the movie showed a drop, but still collected Rs. 80.72 crore, taking the total to Rs. 226.27 crore.

It was expected that the film, on its third day, Saturday, would show a jump at the box office, as there's an Eid holiday. As per early estimates, we can expect Dhurandhar 2 to collect around Rs. 90-100 crore at the box office on day three, and if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more than Rs. 100 crore. The film, during its extended first weekend (four days and including paid previews), will easily cross the Rs. 350-400 crore mark at the box office.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. But the major chunk of the collection is coming from the original Hindi version. The film's dubbed versions have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Budget

The Dhurandhar franchise (parts 1 and 2) was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. So, the budget was already recovered with the film's first part, and it also gave the makers huge profits. So, the collection of Dhurandhar 2 is the bonus for the makers of the movie, and looking at the current trend of the film at the box office, the sequel is already a blockbuster.

Dhurandhar 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."