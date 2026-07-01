Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Here's A Look At 2026 Half-Yearly Box Office Report Of Bollywood Films

2026 Half-Yearly Box Office Report Of Bollywood Films | Instagram

In the first half of 2026, a total of around 48-50 Hindi films were released in theatres. While some were small-budget movies that were released without any buzz, some were good films with big names attached to them. So, today, let's have a look at the 2026 half-yearly box office report of Bollywood movies.

January

In January, movies like Ikkis, Rahu Ketu, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2, Mardaani 3, and others were released. Well, the only film that became a hit at the box office in the first month of 2026 was Border 2. According to Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol starrer minted Rs. 329.43 crore net in India. Another big release that month was Mardaani 3, which did average business at the box office.

February

In the second month of the year, movies like Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein, and The Kerala Story 2 hit the big screens. Shahid Kapoor starrer O'Romeo was the biggest film to release in February, but it became a flop at the box office with a collection of Rs. 72.99 crore net in India.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story 2 earned Rs. 52.96 crore net in India, and even though it was not a blockbuster like its first instalment, the film earned a decent amount. Other February releases were disasters at the box office.

March

No biggie was released in the first two weeks of March, as everyone was waiting for Dhurandhar The Revenge (March 19). The Ranveer Singh starrer broke all the records at the box office and collected Rs. 1,149 crore net in India. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film to date.

April

For around one month after Dhurandhar The Revenge, no big Hindi film was released. But, on April 17, Bhooth Bangla hit the big screens, and after back-to-back flops, finally Akshay Kumar got a hit. Priyadarshan's directorial minted Rs. 182.36 crore net at the box office in India.

May

May had some interesting releases like Ek Din, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), Daadi Ki Shaadi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal, and Chand Mera Dil. But none of them left a mark at the box office. However, Krishnavataram Part 1 surprised one and all with its collection. The film starred newcomers and was released without much promotion, but still it managed to collect Rs. 39.22 crore net in India. However, due to a reported budget of Rs. 60 crore, it became a flop at the box office.

June

In June, many movies were released, like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Cocktail 2, and Welcome to the Jungle. But only Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past did well at the box office.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of expectations from Cocktail 2, but even the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer failed to make a mark at the box office.

Welcome to the Jungle was released on June 26, 2026, so it is too early to predict whether it will be a hit or a flop. So, let's wait and watch!

Half-year Verdict

So, the only films that left a strong mark at the box office in the first half of 2026 were Border 2, Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla, and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Clearly, January-June wasn't great for the Bollywood industry. Let's hope that the second half turns out to be better.