Dharmendra reveals what habit he doesn’t want grandson Karan Deol to pick

“It has been 60 years here and I am still getting a lot of love and respect from everyone because I have always been a good person. You should be humble, nice and be good with the unit and I can see you (Karan) are like that. As far as qualities are concerned, what I don’t want him to take from me is drinking. He shouldn’t drink,” he said.

How was it for the debutant to be directed by his father? “Dad said it would be better if he just stayed behind the monitor instead of telling us what to do. All he instructed us to do was feel the character and go for it,” answered Karan.