Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister; Sonakshi Sinha Apologises To Gen Z, 'Main Bahot Halke Mein Leti Thi...' - Watch Video

Sonakshi Sinha Apologises To Gen Z | Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was one of the first A-list celebs to speak up on social media about the student protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. On Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister of India, announced his resignation on social media, and Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen praising Gen Z and apologising to them.

The actress looks very happy in the video, and she says, "Aap jaante nahi ho, aapne aaj kya kiya hai? I am an artist bro, but Gen Z is the art!!! Main bahot halke mein leti thi Gen Z ko. Chaar ghante kaam karte hain, thak jaate hai, kuch nahi hoga inse (You don't know what you did today? I'm an artist, bro, but Gen Z is the art!!! I used to take Gen Z very lightly. They work for 4 hours, get tired, and they won't be able to do anything)."

She later apologised to Gen Z by holding her ears and doing sit-ups. The actress further says, "Never again!!! Salute... salute! Look at me now, I want to be you. I want to be Gen Z. What have you all done yaar? Unbelievable, unbelievable!"

In her caption, Sonakshi wrote that what she meant to say is that she is very proud of Gen Z and she also thanked them. She further wrote, "Brb now… millennial sathiya gayi hai. 25.07.2026. What a day!!! (sic)."

Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Pradhan shared a long note while announcing his resignation, and at the end he wrote, "I have submitted my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and unwavering support. I also extend my sincere thanks to all my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, the officers and staff of the Ministry, and everyone with whom I had the privilege of working (sic)."