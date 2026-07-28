Dhanush's Birthday Celebration Delights Fans As Actor Steps Out To Meet & Thank Well-Wishers In Chennai | Video | X / PTI

Chennai: Actor Dhanush stepped onto the balcony of his residence on Tuesday afternoon to greet fans who had been gathered outside for hours to extend their heartfelt birthday wishes.

He greeted the fans with folded hands and a warm smile.

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Dhanush also came down and stepped outside his residence to meet them in person. He even shook hands with several fans, and cut his birthday cake.

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After catching a glimpse of Dhanush, many excited fans expressed their happiness with ANI.

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Meanwhile, on the acting front, Dhanush will be seen in 'Thamizh Murugan' with director Vetri Maaran.The film marks Dhanush's fifth collaboration with Vetri Maaran after Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran.

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The duo had earlier announced Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Ezhuchi, but work on that project has not yet begun.The story of Thamizh Murugan has been written by Arivumathi, while Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to compose the music.No release date for the film has been announced so far. Dhanush has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the film tentatively titled OM.

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The film OM features Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. OM is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

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