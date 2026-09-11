'Dekhta Hoon Main...': Paparazzo Informs Ranveer Singh About Copyright Claims On His Instagram Page, Dhurandhar Actor's Gesture Wins Hearts - Watch

Ranveer Singh's Interaction With Paparazzo Goes Viral | Instagram

Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning, and his video has gone viral on social media. The actor came out of his car and shook hands with everyone from his team, and later even interacted with the paparazzo. When a paparazzo told him about starting a new Instagram page as the earlier one was getting copyright claims, Ranveer had a sweet response to it.

The paparazzo told Ranveer, "Bhai naya page open kiya, copyright or woh sab aaraha tha." So, the Dhurandhar actor replied, "Dekhta hoon main." Watch the video below...

Netizens Impressed With Ranveer Singh's Sweet Gesture

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "This man respects everyone no attitude (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "The way he said “dekhta hu mai” his voice ❤️❤️❤️ (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Banda bahut humble aur down to earth hai isiliye Unchahiyo ko chhoo raha hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ranveer Singh Movies

After the super success of Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay, which is currently in production. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, and it will mark her Bollywood debut. Pralay is being directed by Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta.

🔥 RANVEER SINGH’S PRALAY LOOK IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE! 🔥



This doesn’t look like a normal Bollywood project anymore… #Pralay is shaping up to be a MONSTER! 💀🔥



India’s biggest zombie-action spectacle? The scale already looks NEXT LEVEL. 😮‍💨



Ranveer Singh + zombie apocalypse +… pic.twitter.com/KLEvigHzWo — Taran Adarsh Fan Zone (@TA_BoxOffice) September 7, 2026

A few days ago, pictures and videos of Pralay were leaked online, and fans of Ranveer are super excited about his upcoming movie.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Second Baby

Ranveer and Deepika were blessed with a baby girl, Dua, in 2024, and now, the two are all set to welcome their second child. A few days ago, on Dua's birthday, the couple shared a maternity photoshoot, and the pictures grabbed everyone's attention.

They captioned the post as, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! (sic)."