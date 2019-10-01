Deepika Padukone's school report states she was a 'day dreamer' and 'talkative'

Deepika Padukone's social media is probably the most personified one among Bollywood stars. The actress has time and again posted elements from her childhood, especially some cute pictures that reveal her personality. Taking the reel ahead, the Padmaavat actress recently shared her school report card which reveal some of the lesser known traits of her as a kid.
Deepika posted three images of her school report. The remarks state as, "Deepika is very talkative in class," "Deepika tends to day dream," and "Deepika must learn to follow instructions."
The report card is basically all of us as kids back in the day. DP's husband Ranveer Singh also couldn't hold back from commenting and wrote, Deepika was indeed a "trouble maker."
On the professional front, Padukone will be seen as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She will also be essaying the role of Romi, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer Singh) in Kabir Khan's '83.
Also, the news of her working opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next was confirmed recently. The untitled film also stars Ajay Devgn.
