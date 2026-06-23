Deepika Padukone Hails ICC's New Maternity Return Policy For Women Cricketers; Calls It 'Landmark Moment' |

Actor Deepika Padukone has praised the International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly introduced maternity return guidelines for women cricketers, describing the initiative as a "landmark moment for women in sport." The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a report on the development and expressed support for a policy that seeks to make professional sport more inclusive for mothers.

The ICC's latest framework is aimed at helping women athletes transition back into competitive cricket after childbirth. The guidelines include a structured return-to-play programme that offers medical and mental health support, personalised recovery plans, flexible training arrangements, childcare assistance and facilities for both mothers and babies.

Deepika Padukone Hails ICC's New Maternity Return Policy For Women Cricketers; Calls It 'Landmark Moment' |

Deepika Padukone Hails ICC's New Maternity Return Policy For Women Cricketers; Calls It 'Landmark Moment'The initiative marks a significant step towards creating an environment where women athletes do not have to choose between motherhood and their sporting ambitions. By introducing dedicated support systems, the ICC hopes to ensure that players can continue their careers while embracing a new phase of life.

Deepika's endorsement of the policy comes as no surprise. The actress has consistently used her platform to advocate for conversations around mental well-being, work-life balance, and women's empowerment. Recently appointed as India's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, she has remained a prominent voice for initiatives that encourage meaningful social change.

By amplifying the ICC's maternity policy, Deepika once again highlighted the need for systems that support women in pursuing both personal and professional aspirations. Her appreciation of the move underscores the growing importance of building inclusive spaces where women can thrive without compromising on either career or family.