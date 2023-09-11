Darsheel Safary On Child Artists: 'Everyone Has To Face Challenges' |

Actor Darsheel Safary, who was last seen in a Gujarati film Kutch Express is currently shooting Hukus Bukus in Kashmir. The film is directed by Vinay Bhardwaj and Saumitra Singh, is garnering immense attention across Kashmir as it resonates with its portrayal of cricket enthusiasts in the region. The local community has wholeheartedly embraced the production, offering exceptional locations and services to the film's crew. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

A Stamp has been endorsed on your name, could you share your feelings on it?

I can’t state how overwhelming it feels. As an actor, you are always looking for some signs, symbols or something that encourages you to keep going, as this is a tough job for anyone. It was an amazing timing and I felt the love and gratitude that they extended towards me is great. I was looking for such moments in life to be able to move forward and I felt supported, aligned to my career. In fact right now, I feel instilled with the new found fire power in me to move forward in a fast exhilarating way.

Do you agree that you are an exception but child artists’ don’t do well professionally?

Everyone has to face challenges in their lives, not only a child artist. Even people from different fields face challenges. We can stop ourselves from being overwhelmed but keep working and putting things into action automatically you will not feel the challenges but find ways to overcome it. The moment you start working around it you may pass or fail but you will navigate your way through and also learning the process. I feel, for me any stoppage that comes in my life I am adding it to my experience list and this mantra keeps me moving forward.

What is the film all about? The title sounds so unfamiliar...

It's a very famous Kashmir folk song where all the children sing it. It it about every individual’s identity. It’s more about how your identity is defined by the things you do. Our film talks about the faith every person has which is different from each one. The film is about a father-son relationship. The father has his staunch faith in Lord Krishna while the son has faith in cricket. It's clash of faith, where the father is thinking that why is the kid not concentrating on his routine work but only on cricket. How with amazing turns of events, their faith meet and they allow themselves to indulge in further changing situations in their lives. The film is about spirit but has a heartfelt emotional message for their identity being in Kashmir.

Arun Govil plays the father. How was your working tuning with him?

He has a very different aura and the experience he brings along with him on the sets is one of its kind. I remember he invited us to his house, As an actor he is very young, there was so much to learn from him. I am on a journey of learning from every single step, so working with him makes me feel lucky.

Any anecdotes about Sachin Tendulkar you would like to share with your readers?

I have met him for more than one occasion. We were in an event together and we both ended up getting a batch. He was so impressed, it happened in 2012 or 2013. I have always been a fan of Sachin Tendulkar. When I met him for the first time I got his autograph which I had framed. This is a huge tribute to him.

