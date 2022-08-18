Dahi Handi special: Top five Bollywood songs showcasing the bond of Radha and Krishna

There are songs for every festival in Hindi films. However, songs showing the playfulness of Radha and Krishna’s love for one another are on another level. On this auspicious day, here are the most iconic ones:

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan

Gracy Singh and Aamir Khan set the screen on fire with their wonderful chemistry. While Mr. Perfectionist played the natkhat Krishna, it was the actress who showcased the pain of Radha seeing her beloved with the gopis wonderfully.

Maiyya Yashoda – Hum Saath-Saath hain

Karisma Kapoor looks like a million bucks and is later joined by the gorgeous Tabu and Sonali Bendre in this sweet song. This one’s an evergreen classic.

Woh Kisna Hai – Kisna

Vivek Oberoi is spellbinding in the song shot on a lavish scale. His expressions along with those of his co-stars are a sight to behold.

Go Go Govinda – OMG: Oh My God!

Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha take dahi handi celebrations a notch above with their killer dance moves. This dance number is a sure shot favourite during Janmashtami and dahi handi celebrations.

Radhe Radhe – Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha dance like there is no tomorrow in this peppy number. The costumes, sets and groovy moves are spectacular.