Dada: Rajkummar Rao's Pictures From Sets Of Sourav Ganguly's Biopic Get Leaked Online

Dada On Set Pictures Leaked | X (Twitter)

Rajkummar Rao will be seen as Sourav Ganguly in the former cricketer's biopic titled Dada. The film is being produced by Luv Ranjan, and Vikramaditya Motwane is directing it. While fans of Ganguly are excited for the film, recently, a few pictures of Rajkummar from the sets of the movie were leaked online.

The actor is reportedly shooting for Dada in Kolkata at the Aryan Club Grounds. He is seen wearing a red T-shirt along with black track pants. Check out the pictures below...

🚨 Leaked Photos from the Sets of #Dada 👀



The #SouravGanguly Biopic stars #RajkummarRao in the Lead role ✅️



Produced by #LuvRanjan

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane



Can #RajkummarRao recreate the Magic that #SushantSinghRajput delivered in #MSDhoni: The Untold Story? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hXFkL8Ndr0 — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) May 28, 2026

The leaked pictures have surely created curiosity among the audience about the film.

Dada started rolling in April this year, and the makers have not yet announced the release date. So, it is not yet known whether the movie will release this year or in 2027.

Rajkummar Rao On Doing Body Transformation For His Films

Rajkummar is one actor who always surprises the audience with the body transformation that he does for the movies. Earlier this year, he had penned a long note about it and had revealed that he would be undergoing a transformation for Dada as well.

The actor had posted, "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH. For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film."

He further wrote, "And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love.