Dacoit Box Office Report Day 2: Adivi Sesh's Film Shows Modest Growth, Earns ₹13.55 Crore In India

The action thriller Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, witnessed modest growth at the box office on its second day after releasing in theatres on Friday (April 10).

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit collected a net Rs 7 crore across 3,734 shows on its second day. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 13.55 crore so far, while the India gross stands at Rs 15.81 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 6.55 crore on its first day (Friday), making its overall domestic performance average so far.

The film has also earned decent numbers overseas. On Day 2, Dacoit collected around Rs 2.50 crore in international markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9 crore. With these figures combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 24.81 crore.

Competition from Dhurandhar in Hindi markets

While Dacoit attempted to find momentum during its opening weekend, it continues to face stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh.

The film, which is already in its fourth week in theatres, collected Rs 13.50 crore on Day 24 alone, about Rs 6 crore more than Dacoit’s Day 2 collection, indicating its strong hold in the Hindi markets.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 to 100 crore, Dacoit needed a stronger opening to build solid momentum. An opening day collection of around Rs 6.50 crore is considered underwhelming for a film mounted on such a scale.

The film has also been affected by mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences, which appears to have limited the jump during evening and night shows on Saturday.

A review by The Free Press Journal gave the film two stars and noted, "As if the lack of film’s publicity was not enough of an uphill challenge to gather audiences, the film’s overall story with endless plots and subplots might make the film even more challenging to survive at the box office."

With the crucial weekend ahead, the film’s performance Sunday will determine whether it can show growth at the box office.