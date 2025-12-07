Cyrus Broacha On The Controversial Netflix- Warner Bros Deal: 'I Anyways Don't Have Money To Go To The Theatre'

Cyrus Broacha |

There’s a lot of talk and apprehensions surrounding the Netflix–HBO Warner Bros deal. The major concerns are that theatrical releases would be severely affected, there would be job cuts, reduced wages, and a monopolisation.

In the midst of all this, we thought of taking the opinion of someone who has seen the evolution of the media landscape in India—and also shaped it—funny man Cyrus Broacha.

On a call with The Free Press Journal, Cyrus not only was witty as always, but also highlighted the practical implications of the deal.

“Luckily, I don’t have money to go to the theater anymore, so it won’t affect me too much. But on a more serious note, it’s a little scary because one monopoly in the entertainment business is a little dangerous because then the narrative comes from only one side. Not to politicize cinema, but you know how it is. So, that's one issue. And secondly, we grew up with Warner Brothers and later on HBO, so I’m feeling a little bit of nostalgia and feeling bad. It’s like MTV shutting down. Will the name disappear, or will it just get eaten up, or will it be kept as is? I don’t know,” Cyrus told us.

Multiplex Association of India weighs in

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Saturday voiced its concerns over Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, saying that it poses a direct competition and economic threat to India's theatrical and broader film economy.The Acquisition of Warner Bros, one of the world's leading studios, by a dominant streaming platform that has historically deprioritised theatrical releases, poses a direct economic threat to India's broader film economy, MAI said in a statement.

On Friday, Netflix said it has struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery to buy the legacy Hollywood giant's studio and streaming business for USD 72 billion. The cash-and-stock deal also includes its namesake television and motion picture division, Warner owns HBO Max streaming services and DC Studios. The transaction is expected to close after Warner separates Discovery Global into a new, publicly traded company in the third quarter of 2026.

MAI President Kamal Gianchandani said the Indian theatrical market thrives on choice, scale, and cultural diversity.However, "Netflix has consistently made it clear through its limited and highly restrictive approach to theatrical releases that it does not believe in the cinema-first model. If this acquisition proceeds, the risk is two-fold: a meaningful reduction in high-quality content for cinemas and the potential for shortened or non-existent theatrical windows," he said.

Warner Bros has historically been a key partner to Indian cinemas, contributing consistently to our release calendar with successful global and local titles.The proposed acquisition would inevitably impact revenues, limit consumer choice, and weaken the broader ecosystem of film production, distribution, and exhibition in India, said Gianchandani, adding that "a consolidation of this magnitude warrants careful scrutiny." MAI will continue to highlight these concerns to regulatory authorities both in India and internationally, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)