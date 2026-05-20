'Crying Happy Tears': Karan Kundrra's 'How's The Josh' Post After Proposing To Tejasswi Prakash Leaves TejRan Fans Emotional

Karan Kundrra's 'How's The Josh' Post After Proposing To Tejasswi Prakash Leaves TejRan Fans Emotional | X

Reality TV star Karan Kundrra and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash went viral on social media after their proposal video from Desi Bling took the internet by storm. Fans soon flooded social media with emotional reactions, with one writing, "Watching that proposal felt so personal somehow." Shortly after the episode aired, Karan shared a tweet that quickly grabbed everyone’s attention.

Karan took to X and wrote, "How’s the josh?" Fans were convinced that the actor was indirectly referring to the dreamy proposal featured in Desi Bling. Reacting to his tweet, one fan wrote, "We’re literally screaming and crying happy tears right now. Four years later and you guys still make us believe in fairytales. Our hearts are so full, TejRan is forever!"

Another user commented, "Josh!!! You made me cry with happy tears," while one tweet read, "SO HIGH..... FEELS LIKE I’M ON THE TOP OF MOUNT EVEREST." Several other fans continued congratulating the couple and showering them with love online.

Watching that proposal felt so personal somehow 😭💍

Years of loving and supporting them led to this one beautiful moment ✨

My heart is so full right now 🫶 — tejran_admirer2 (@AnweshaNay98177) May 20, 2026

Josh is in the stratosphere, Karan sir!😭 We’re literally screaming and crying happy tears right now. Four years later and you guys still make us believe in fairytales. Our hearts are so full—TejRan is forever! 💍❤️🧿 #TejRan — Mahrukhh (@MahrukhTab34634) May 20, 2026

Josh!!! You made me cry with happy tears😭💍🧿

Abb jldi se post dedo bht saari, spam us with the pictures, we won't complain😤 — TejranFam (@Tejran_lover11) May 20, 2026

Karan’s Proposal To Tejasswi In Desi Bling Breaks The Internet

Desi Bling premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2026, and the proposal scene instantly became one of the most talked-about moments on social media. During the episode, Karan went down on one knee and asked his longtime girlfriend, "Tejasswi Prakash, Will You Marry Me?"

Visibly emotional after the proposal, Tejasswi replied, "I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop."

She further said, "Jab hum mile the, toh bohot kuch hua tha… Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai." Reflecting on their nearly four-year-long relationship, Tejasswi added, "It’s been four years; we’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything."

Karan then described their bond as an "imperfectly perfect love story." Tejasswi eventually said "Yes" to Karan and flaunted a huge diamond ring on her finger. Overwhelmed with emotions, she broke down in tears and said, "You are everything to me, why am I crying?"