'Criticism Has Been Continuous': Khushbu Sundar's Daughter Anandita Sundar Denies Ozempic Rumours, Slams Trolls Over Transgender Remarks

Anandita Sundar, daughter of actress-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C, opened up about her long weight-loss journey, years of online trolling, and the rumours that surfaced after her physical transformation.

Speaking on the JFW podcast, Anandita denied claims that she used weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic or Mounjaro, or underwent cosmetic surgery to achieve her new look. She revealed that her transformation was the result of years of effort and lifestyle changes rather than any shortcut.

“I started my weight loss journey back in 2018 or 2019. It’s taken me almost seven years to get to where I am today,” she said.

Anandita shared that both she and her elder sister Avantika struggled with weight issues while growing up. What began as being labelled “chubby kids” eventually developed into obesity, which started affecting their health and encouraged them to adopt healthier habits.

She explained that much of her progress happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was away from public attention, leading many people to assume her transformation happened overnight.

“People think I had surgery because they didn't see the process. But how can anyone judge that without knowing what I've been through?”

According to Anandita, criticism has followed her regardless of her appearance. Earlier, she was mocked for being overweight, and after losing weight, she found herself facing allegations of using medication or surgery.

“The criticism has been continuous,” said Anandita.

On being compared to a transgender person

During the conversation, Anandita also addressed a recurring comment she encounters on social media, where some users attempt to insult her by comparing her appearance to that of a transgender person.

Making her stance clear, she said there is nothing insulting about being transgender and criticised the mindset behind such remarks.

“See, I think transgender people are beautiful. Right? I think they’re great, I think they’re so nuanced and beautiful. And I know many transgender people who are just the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met in my life. But when I open Instagram, people’s favourite ‘insult’ to use with me is that I look like a trans person. So, this is not only mean to me. You’re also homophobic. You’re also ignorant," she said.

Anandita further reflected on how online abuse shaped her teenage years. Recalling the harsh comments she received, she said many people forgot she was only a child.

"I was only 15. I wasn’t the celebrity, my parents were. People felt they had a right to comment on my looks and tell me I was ugly,” she said.

She added, “First of all, I don’t think being trans or looking like a trans person is an insult, right? But, this is what I see more than anything else. I am a woman. You know what, more than anything, I try to go through life being as kind as I can be. I can’t control other people. All I know is these people are unkind. The saddest part is that most people in the world are. If I post a photo, most of the comments are about how ugly I am. I have developed a thick skin, but isn’t that such a sad thing?"

Anandita stressed that her decision to become healthier was a personal one and had nothing to do with public expectations.

Her comments received support from her mother Khushbu Sundar, who shared the podcast clip on Instagram story and wrote, “So proud of you bommai (doll) (heart emojis).”