Crackdown 2 fame Waluscha De Sousa's SHOCKING revelation, 'After Fan, it wasn’t like my phone was ringing'

Waluscha De Sousa | Pic: Instagram/Waluschaa

From playing a gentle Kashmiri housewife to playing an ISI agent, Waluscha De Sousa is grateful for the fantastic opportunities she has been getting. The actress, who is currently basking in the love for her character Garima Kalra in Crackdown season 2, tells, “I have taken the opportunities that have presented itself. After Fan, unfortunately, it wasn’t like my phone was ringing. I stayed away from the things that didn’t excite me until Crackdown came my way. Even my character is so exciting to play. Garima is saucy and sassy and that’s the side I have in real life. Director Apoorva Lakhia wasn’t aware of it either.”

She adds, “When we started doing action workshops, Apoorva asked me, ‘Where it is coming from?’. I told him, ‘This is who I am’. As a child, I played football and I was also an athlete while growing up. It comes naturally to me and I am hungry for good work. I don’t want to give any opportunity to a director where he could turn around and say that I could have done it better. Crackdown season 1 opened the doors for me and I hope that people are liking the second season 2.”

A still from Crackdown 2 |

Talking about playing a varied range of characters, she explains, “With Garima and Zainab I got to explore both sides of the spectrum completely. As an actor, it gives me absolute artistic satisfaction. Zainab in Tanaav required me to be subtle and strong at the same time and every nuance was accounted for and enhanced the gravity of an overall controlled performance. While Garima in Crackdown needed me to be bold in expression.”

Besides Waluscha, Crackdown season 2 also features Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgoankar, Iqbal Khan, Freddy Daruwala, Sonali Kulkarni, Ankur Bhatia, and others.