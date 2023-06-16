Crackdown 2 Fame Waluscha De Sousa On Her Kids: All Three Are My Biggest Friends And Critics…

Waluscha De Sousa | Pic: Instagram/Waluschaa

Waluscha De Sousa is seen as Garima Kalra in Crackdown 2. The actress has come a long way from her modelling days. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

You love doing action. Have you been trained?

I decided to take action because many people don’t know that I have always been in sports and participated in athletics. I would participate in Long Jump and 100 metre race. I come from a sportsman family. I did my kickboxing and I am a physical fitness freak. It has been an important part in my life so this came naturally. The long hours of training every day excites me thus doing action has always been in mind.

Do you feel you are born to parents from far off genes so you are strong?

Far off genes… (smiles). Yes, the strength comes from my German genes. My mother is German and dad is Goan. It’s just a mix of both scientifically it is said so.

So, you inherit the strength more from your mother?

I think right from day one we women are known to multi-task. We are known to don different hats as a daughter and mother; we manage the entire family and household affairs and professional stuff. Mentally also I try to be focused as I have my share of responsibilities. Each one has their share of responsibilities. I derive my strength and my focus from my family. Whatever may be, I have to give my 200 per cent.

What were the compliments you received from your kids?

The eldest one is Chanel Robinson and the younger one is Brooklyn Robinson, his name has been kept after David Beckham’s son. Then there is Sienna Robinson. All three are my biggest friends and critics and are very honest with their criticism. They are my biggest supporters and they know I am very passionate and careful as well as trying to give a good and caring compliment. They all have loved my series.

How did they react to you doing action scenes?

As a mother I used to be very strict with them. Now they are all grown up. They were like, ‘The way you are screaming and shouting in Crackdown, you are the same as what you do at home!’

Do you ever plan to pursue an international career? Have your kids ever told you about this idea?

My three champions sitting at home inspire me to reach the international level as well. But for me, I have never been a planner. I have always taken one day at a time. You never know if that’s what destiny takes me then I will be happy.

When did you realise you inherited the beauty of both Goan and German genes? Who made you realise you are really beautiful?

I don’t know. I can’t remember. But I was discovered at a very young age by Wendell Rodricks (fashion designer) in Goa. Because of him I am here in the glitz and glamour world. I knew maybe I am special but I never let that seep into my head where I felt I am pretty.

If your kids want to tread on your footsteps, trying their luck in Bollywood, would you support them?

They are each doing their thing and nothing to do with the glitz and glamour world. The older one is 20 years old and studying. Each one has mapped out on the work front for themselves. My son's head is more into finance. He is clear about what he wants to do. He is 19. The youngest one advises me how to handle my social media. I am happy to support them for whatever profession they would like to pursue.