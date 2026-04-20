'Conveyance Ka Bhi Nahi Mila': Dhurandhar 2 Star Rakesh Bedi Recalls Not Being Paid A Penny For Saath Saath

Dhurandhar 2 Star Rakesh Bedi Recalls Not Receiving a Penny For Saath Saath |

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar 2, recently recalled how he was not paid any fee for his role in Saath Saath. In a conversation on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, he spoke about an era when “nobody used to pay” actors. He said, “Tab zamana alag tha,” adding, “The only picture jaha mujhe ek naya paisa nahi mila.”

The actor, who has recently gained popularity for his role as Jamal Jamali, revealed that he did not even receive conveyance money during the shoot. Rakesh shared, “Conveyance ka bhi nahi mila (money), kyunki khana bhi kayi baar ghar se le kar jata tha (I did not even get paid for conveyance. In fact, many times I used to take food from home).”

Rakesh Bedi and Farah Khan share a long-standing friendship dating back to when she was 14–15 years old and he was around 24–25. Recalling those days on her cooking show, Farah said, “FTII se yeh log Javed uncle aur Honey aunty ke ghar free ka khana aur free ki daaru peene jate the.” She also mentioned meeting Farooq Sheikh, Neena Gupta, Supriya Pathak, and Satish Shah during that period, adding, “Hamari purani dosti hai.”

Speaking about Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh also shared how his popular dialogue “Bachcha hai tu mera” has gone viral and is being widely used in advertisements and fan interactions. In an interview with Zoom, he said, “Every person I encounter, or who asks for a photo, says, ‘Sir, please say it for me.’ Even if the person doesn’t resemble my child, or if they have no hair, I still find myself saying, ‘Bachcha hai tu mera.’”

Rakesh Bedi has had a long and versatile career across films, television, and theatre, becoming a familiar face in Indian entertainment. He is best known for his roles in popular TV shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and Yes Boss, where his comic timing made him a household name. In films, he has appeared in classics such as Chashme Buddoor, Saath Saath, Hero No. 1, and Aankhen, often playing memorable supporting roles. Over the years, he has built a reputation for effortless comedy as well as strong character performances across genres.