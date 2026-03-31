Comedian Sunil Pal Stopped From Speaking On Stage At Mumbai Event, Asked To 'Sit Down'; Netizens React To Viral Video

Comedian Sunil Pal recently found himself in an awkward situation during an event in Mumbai after he was stopped from addressing the audience, despite being invited on stage. A video from the event has now gone viral, sparking reactions from netizens on social media.

According to the now-viral footage, Sunil Pal was called on stage and presented with a bouquet as part of what appeared to be a felicitation programme. However, when the comedian stepped forward to deliver a brief thank-you note, the organiser refused to hand over the microphone and instead asked him to return to his seat.

The moment seemed to leave the comedian confused. In the clip, he is seen requesting the organiser for a chance to say a few words. He can be heard saying, "At least let me say thank you”.

Despite the request, the person on stage continued to gesture for him to step away and take his seat, denying him the opportunity to address the audience.

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing disappointment over the incident. One user commented, "That’s so rude." Another wrote, "Ya toh bulao mat, bulaya hai to izzat karo. No matter who the person is." A third comment read, "So persistent to not let him speak was really brutal insult".

"Sad... That is not the way to treat people," read another comment. "Artist to artist hai aisa behave nahi karna chahiye," wrote another person.

Some social media users have also speculated that the organisers’ decision may have been deliberate and possibly linked to controversial remarks Sunil Pal has made in the past, though there has been no official clarification.

Sunil Pal rose to fame after winning the popular stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. Known for his comic timing and mimicry, he became a familiar face on television and live comedy circuits. Over the years, however, his visibility in mainstream comedy shows has reduced as opportunities declined.

These days, he is quite active on social media and often shares videos of his views and opinions on various topics.