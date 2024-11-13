Coldplay India Tour: Band Announces Concert In Ahmedabad Amid Ticket Sale Scam, Here's How & When To Buy Passes

British pop-rock band Coldplay has officially announced a fourth show in India as a part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025. The band will perform in Ahmedabad, with tickets available on the online platform BookMyShow. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate raided the ticket black market for Coldplay concerts, leading to a money laundering investigation.

The band is all set to light up Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025. Before their Ahmedabad performance, Coldplay will be performing first on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The band shared the good news on social media and wrote, 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED! The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST."

Check out the official announcement:

Where to buy Coldplay tickets?

Coldplay tickets will be available on Book My Show and tickets for the Ahmedabad concert will go on sale November 15, 2024, at 12pm.

The price of the tickets will start from Rs. 2,500.

Coldplay also teased a ‘mystery guest’ for their show.

How to book Coldplay tickets?

1. Log in to Book My Show, and soon as you click to book the tickets, you will be placed in a ticket queue.

2. The waiting room will open one hour prior to the ticket sale beginning. However, being early will not guarantee an early entry in the queue.

3. Do not click the back button or refresh the queue page, as this would require restarting the process, which will consume more time.

4. After you enter the seating layout, 4 minutes will be allotted to choose your preferred seats and book them, and a maximum 4 tickets per user can be booked.

The tickets will be delivered to the residential address days before the concert date.

About Coldplay

The band includes Chris Martin as the vocalist and pianist, Jonny Buckland on guitar, Guy Berryman on bass, Will Champion on drums and percussion, and manager Phil Harvey. It was formed in 1997.