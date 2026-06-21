Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Starrer Heading For Good Jump On Sunday

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Friday. The film had generated decent pre-release buzz and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, it has surprised everyone when it comes to its box office performance.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 13.50 crore net on its first day. On Saturday, Cocktail 2 showed a good jump at the box office and earned Rs. 16.25 crore. Now, as per early estimates, the movie is all set for another jump in numbers on Sunday. Cocktail 2 is expected to collect around Rs. 18-20 crore on Day 3, taking its first-weekend total to approximately Rs. 47-50 crore, which is a strong number.

Cocktail 2 Budget

However, according to reports, Cocktail 2 has been made on a whopping budget of Rs. 150 crore. Therefore, the film needs to perform well at the box office on Monday and remain steady during the weekdays.

Cocktail 2 Review

Cocktail 2 has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Visually, the film is gorgeous. Sicily's stunning locations and scenic views add a lot of charm. But beyond the beautiful backdrop, the story offers very little that's fresh. It is stuck in the past. It's another familiar Bollywood lesson on love, marriage, and relationships. The plot is predictable, there are hardly any surprises, and the film often feels like a sequel that didn't really need to be made. The second half does become slightly more engaging, but even then, it's Kriti who keeps things interesting."

Well, despite getting mixed reviews, the film is performing well at the box office. Cocktail 2 had no competition this week, as it was a solo big Hindi release, and even last week's releases had failed to make a mark. So, that has clearly helped the movie to collect a good amount during the weekend.