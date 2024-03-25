 City Hunter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCity Hunter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

City Hunter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

When crime rates are high, someone must take action to stop it. The live- action-comedy-drama is directed by Yûichi Satô

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image

City Hunter stars Ryohei Suzuki in the main role. The film is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, illustrated and written by Tsukasa Hojo. The highly anticipated City Hunter is scheduled to release on an OTT platform soon.

Release date and platform of City Hunter

The film will release on April 25, 2024, on Netflix.

By 2016, the manga series had sold 50 million copies worldwide. It was voted the 19th most powerful series to have featured in Shōnen Jump magazine.

Plot

The creators of the movie have not yet released the trailer, but they have dropped a teaser which doesn't reveal much about the plot. The teaser begins with Ryo Saeba, played by Ryohei Suzuki, who is determined to decrease crime and put an end to the illicit activities taking place in the city. He operates an underground organisation with his partner, a police officer named Hideyuki Makimura. Both of them have the same goal and offer various services related to protection and assassination.

The story takes a turn when Ryo's partner gets murdered by someone. Ryo honours his last wish: to take care of Hideyuki's younger sister (Kaori) after him. Now, both of them must find out how Hideyuki got murdered and by whom and take revenge.

Cast

The cast of City Hunter includes Ryohei Suzuki as Ryo Saeba, Masanobu Ando as Hideyuki Nakamura, Misato Morita as Kaori, and Fumino Kimura as Saeko, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat Kisses Kriti Kharbanda On First Holi Post Marriage

PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat Kisses Kriti Kharbanda On First Holi Post Marriage

Photos: Aishwarya Rai Flaunts Sindoor, Celebrates Holi With Abhishek Bachchan Amid Reports Of...

Photos: Aishwarya Rai Flaunts Sindoor, Celebrates Holi With Abhishek Bachchan Amid Reports Of...

Taapsee Pannu Gets Married To Mathias Boe In Hush-Hush Wedding In Udaipur: Report

Taapsee Pannu Gets Married To Mathias Boe In Hush-Hush Wedding In Udaipur: Report

City Hunter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

City Hunter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Holi 2024: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Snuggle In Each Other's Arms, Play With Colours In New...

Holi 2024: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Snuggle In Each Other's Arms, Play With Colours In New...