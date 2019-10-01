Chunky Panday shares an emotional post, only to be trolled by Akshay Kumar

So, our beloved Akhri Pasta is soon coming back, in the fourth edition of the Housefull edition. Housefull 4 revolves around a set of bizarrely hilarious reincarnated people, essayed by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol among others. Trust Chunky Panday to bring some more fun to the plate! But for now, he only tried to send out an emotional note to his long-time co-star Akshay Kumar. The effort was ruthlessly butchered by Akshay…LOL!
On his Twitter, Chunky shared a photo of the two. In it, Akshay is sporting his bald head and Chunky is seen kissing it. ‘Batman&Joker, Bala&Pasta #HF4. 33 years, 4 films and a million memories. ‘Batman&Joker, Bala&Pasta #HF4. 33 years, 4 films and a million memories. Thank you my Friend,’ he writes.
We were almost going aww when we spotted Akshay’s comment. He responded with a Hera Pheri meme that says ’50 rupya kaat overacting ka’. Poor Chunly!
Hope this camaraderie will be extended on-screen too…!
Housefull 4 also stars ladies Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. All the actors’ first looks were recently revealed. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it it set to hit the theatres on 26th October.
