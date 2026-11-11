Chunky Panday REACTS As Donkey Named After Him Gets Highest Bid Of ₹72,000 At Chitrakoot Fair: 'Such An Honour'

Chunky Panday Reacts To Rs 72,000 Donkey | Instagram

Actor Chunky Panday has reacted after a donkey named after him became the star attraction at the annual donkey fair in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, during Diwali. The donkey fetched the highest bid of Rs 72,000 following a lively round of bidding.

Donkey Named Chunky Panday Fetches Rs 72,000

Traders also named donkeys after Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty to attract buyers. However, the donkey named Chunky emerged as the most expensive of the lot.

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Chunky Panday Calls Donkey Named After Him An 'Honour'

Reacting to the unusual honour, Chunky told Hindustan Times, "This is such an honour that people did this. My friends have been sending the news clipping to me, and any news is good news!"

Taking the quirky tribute in his stride, the actor added, "I have been seeing this happen for 30 years now. In fact, it is done in barber shops as well, where stars and their hairstyles are advertised. There's even a burger named Chunky Paneer Panday at a burger joint."

The historic fair, held every year on the banks of the Mandakini River, attracts traders from across the country. Besides donkeys, horses and mules are also bought and sold, with trade worth crores of rupees expected during the event.

Work Front

On the work front, Chunky was last seen in Baby Do Die Do, also starring stars Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, Rachit Singh, and Seema Pahwa.

Before that, Chunky was seen in Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.