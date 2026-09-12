Chumbak X Review: 'Maza Aa Gaya', 'Light-Hearted Entertaining Show'; Netflix's New Comedy Series Leaves Netizens Impressed

Chumbak X Review | YouTube

Netflix's new comedy show Chumbak started streaming on Friday, September 11, 2026. The series stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani, and Atul Kumar, and it is created by the makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Many people have already binge-watched the series, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Thank you, #Chumbak & #Netflix, for such a fun & enjoyable ride! ❤️😂 The entire cast nailed it with their chemistry, comic timing & performances. A light-hearted, entertaining show that keeps us entertaining! 👏🔥. Thank you @JDMajethia Sir & @KapadiaAatish Sir & entire cast (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Maza hi aa gya!!!! Bahot dino baad ese kuch mazeedar dekha.. If you want to have a good time and laugh, watch it! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "It is a crime to binge-watch OTT, but that's what happens when you tune into #Chumbak, a series by Hattsoff Production—excellent clean #humour. Thank you to the Atish-JD combo and the galaxy of artists. Thank you for this show. I am waiting for the next set of episodes. @netflix (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly, Chumbak has left the netizens impressed.

Chumbak Review

When it comes to critics' reviews, Chumbak has received mixed response. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the series 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Chumbak has all the ingredients of a comfortable family comedy, yet its refusal to reinvent the sitcom may well be its failing. Its nostalgia is attractive, and much of its pleasure lies in watching ordinary people turn ordinary problems into spectacularly complicated affairs. There are moments of amusement, but little that qualifies as exceptional. For all its claims to be magnetic, Chumbak has surprisingly little magnetic pull."