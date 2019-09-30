Entertainment

Updated on

Chris Hemsworth to Scarlett Johansson, 10 richest Marvel superheroes and their net worth

By FPJ Web Desk

It is quite evident that MCU actors have increased their fees and are some of the highest paid artists, after blockbuster releases.

Chris Hemsworth to Scarlett Johansson, 10 richest Marvel superheroes and their net worth
Chris Hemsworth to Scarlett Johansson, 10 richest Marvel superheroes and their net worth

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some of the highest grossing movies at the Box Office worldwide. From it's recent mega release of Avengers: Endgame to all the upcoming individual celluloid, it is quite evident that the actors have also increased their fees and are some of the highest paid artists.

Keeping the list within MCU, from Chris Hemsworth as Thor to Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, here's a curated list of the top ten richest actor of Marvel.

10. Benedict Cumberbatch

10. Benedict Cumberbatch- Doctor Strange: 30 Million USD
10. Benedict Cumberbatch- Doctor Strange: 30 Million USD

9. Paul Rudd

9. Paul Rudd- Ant Man: 30 Million USD
9. Paul Rudd- Ant Man: 30 Million USD

8. Mark Ruffalo

8. Mark Ruffalo- Hulk: 30 Million USD
8. Mark Ruffalo- Hulk: 30 Million USD

7. Don Cheadle

7. Don Cheadle- War Machine: 35 Million USD
7. Don Cheadle- War Machine: 35 Million USD

6. Chris Pratt

6. Chris Pratt- Star-Lord: 40 Million USD
6. Chris Pratt- Star-Lord: 40 Million USD

5. Jeremy Renner

5. Jeremy Renner- Hawkeye: 50 Million USD
5. Jeremy Renner- Hawkeye: 50 Million USD

4. Chris Evans

4. Chris Evans- Captain America: 50 Million USD
4. Chris Evans- Captain America: 50 Million USD

3. Chris Hemsworth

3. Chris Hemsworth- Thor: 90 Million USD
3. Chris Hemsworth- Thor: 90 Million USD

2. Scarlett Johansson

2. Scarlett Johansson- Black Widow: 150 Million USD
2. Scarlett Johansson- Black Widow: 150 Million USD

1. Robert Downey Jr.

1. Robert Downey Jr.- Iron Man: 250 Million USD
1. Robert Downey Jr.- Iron Man: 250 Million USD

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in