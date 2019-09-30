Chris Hemsworth to Scarlett Johansson, 10 richest Marvel superheroes and their net worth

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some of the highest grossing movies at the Box Office worldwide. From it's recent mega release of Avengers: Endgame to all the upcoming individual celluloid, it is quite evident that the actors have also increased their fees and are some of the highest paid artists.

Keeping the list within MCU, from Chris Hemsworth as Thor to Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, here's a curated list of the top ten richest actor of Marvel.

10. Benedict Cumberbatch