'Chris Hemsworth and I were promoting our respective projects together,' reveals Aashram star Aaditi Pohankar

Pic: Instagram/aaditipohankar

Aaditi Pohankar, will soon be seen as Pammi in Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3. She has been a part of all three seasons of the popular web series. It stars Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala and is directed by Prakash Jha. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

With three seasons of Aashram in a row, how are things with you in your career?

I am certainly jittery, not nervous because it took me some time to process my career graph. I came at a time in 2020 when people were under lockdown. For the makers also, it took some time to come back with a plan. While I was shooting for SHE, the night lockdown happened, and most of us had a night shoot. People kept messaging me when is Pammi coming back. I don’t think any show in India has done this well.

How did your journey start for the Aashram franchise?

When I got the script, I had no idea who is this baba or what part I was playing in the show. When I started reading the character of Pammi, I got it automatically. I had fun testing for the role. Honestly, Prakash sir was really keen on casting me. I have been a professional 100-200 meter runner for India for almost seven years. I was waiting to work with him. After Makrand Deshpande and Imtiaz Ali, I can’t ask for anyone better. In the third season, you’ll see me breaking the dynamics between Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

What is your strategy as an actor?

I am new to the industry, but I had at least some understanding by watching stuff and people around me say, like Kay Kay Menon. I could see a drastic change since OTT has emerged so much that Chris Hemsworth and I were promoting our respective projects together. I feel this kind of amalgamation across oceans is too beautiful. For me, my show SHE is equivalent to three films.

Go on…

While SHE is a thriller, the Aashram franchise is a drama about the triumph of a girl. I feel I want to dabble in romance since I am a romantic person. In a way, I connect with the youth. My mentor, Makrand sir, has always taught me to be present in the moment. Cinema is driven from life a little more dramatically and vice versa.

Will we see you romancing on the big screen anytime soon?

I have a feeling that I will do it. I want to do rom-com since I have only been doing heavy shows. I want to feel light within.

How was your camaraderie with Bobby and Chandan?

I think they both are a great combination. Chandan is a very funny guy in real life, unlike his role as Bhopa. I have many scenes with him in the third season. I have a few scenes with Bobby this time since I run away, but he is constantly talking about Pammi to Bhopa.