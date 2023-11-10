Choona, Half CA Actor Gyanendra Tripathi Remarks On How Films Are Star Driven But OTT Isn’t |

Actor Gyanendra Tripath, who has done noteworthy shows like Choona, Half CA and others in the recent past feels that it is a very satisfying time for him as an artist.

Sharing on changing times due to the emergence OTT, he shares, “When I moved to Mumbai about ten years ago, there were not enough mediums for an actor except for television primarily since films have been always driven by stars but now things are different. Also, actors don’t opt for television for several reasons especially if you are a trained actor or want to become a certain type of an actor. With OTT, volume of work has increased. Writers too have time to delve into other characters than the leads and their backstories. It is an interesting time for us.”

“There are categories in our industry, primary, secondary characters and so on. I started off as a tertiary character but it took me a decade to get a primary character. I am relishing this time thoroughly. Half CA has done well and people are recognising my work,” he adds.

