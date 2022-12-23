Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja to shake a leg the Poonakaalu song in Waltair Veerayya?

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja | Chiranjeevi Pic: Viral Bhayani / Ravi Teja Pic: Instagram/raviteja_2628

Superstar Chiranjeevi and ‘mass maharaja’ Ravi Teja will be seen shaking a leg together for the first time in a song called Poonakaalu from their upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. The mass combo... mass force and mega storm are all set to create cinematic history with the song, which will release soon.

The film is a high action drama story and has plenty of comedy sequences. It is directed by K.S. Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, and stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

Giving a sneak peak about Ravi Teja’s role in the film our source reveals, “Everybody knows Ravi Teja is doing a cameo and it is for 40 minutes. Sadly, Ravi Teja dies in the interval.”

Our source further adds, “Chiranjeevi will take revenge for Ravi Teja’s death.”

Waltair Veerayya is one of the most-awaited Telugu films of 2023. The makers had unveiled the title teaser of this Telugu action/drama during Diwali recently. According to several media reports, the makers had also promised to release the main trailer sometime in December this year.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of Waltair Veerayya is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is set for release on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi on January 13, 2023.