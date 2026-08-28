Chinese Idol Yu Yuhan Gets Angry At Female Fan After She Allegedly Tried To Open His Car Door - Watch Video

Yu Yuhan Gets Angry At Female Fans | X (Twitter)

Fans crossing the line to meet their favourite celebrity is something that happens a lot. Reportedly, a few days ago, Chinese idol Yu Yuhan also faced a similar situation and lost his cool with some female fans. According to reports, many female fans gathered outside his car in a parking area and tried to take pictures and videos.

According to a report in 8 Days, one of the female fans yanked the car door while it was still moving. She allegedly got her phone close to Yuhan’s face to film him. This didn't go down well with him, and he got angry.

📌 #China 🇨🇳



Chinese Idol Confronts Obsessive Fans After Being Followed and Harassed.



Chinese singer and actor Yu Yuhan reportedly faced a group of sasaengs (obsessive fans who stalk celebrities, invade their privacy and cross personal boundaries) on August 21, 2026.… pic.twitter.com/yPZ8JZHqzu — CAUGHTIN4KHQ (@CaughtIn4KHQ) August 27, 2026

A video has gone viral on social media in which we can see that Yuhan got out of the car and appeared to swing his fist at her. While it looks like he tried to hit her, reportedly he just knocked her phone. According to reports, even after the incident, the fans refused to leave and gathered around his car.

Netizens React To Yu Yuhan's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "Sasaeng fans are completely out of control. Yu Yuhan reacts after a fan allegedly tried opening his moving car door and shoved her phone in his face. Agencies NEED to protect their artists better! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Everyone wants to be a superstar unfortunately not everyone knows the price you have to pay to be one. If you can’t handle having fans like this then don’t be a celebrity to begin with. There are also people out there who have to work their socks off with little fame to show for (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Stalkers are terrible, right? But in this case with Yu Yuhan Nera, the girl in white and the one in black who was trying to get in the car and all?? The other girl in black got it for free and right in her face, damn (sic)." Check out the comments below...

This incident has once again started the discussion about how fans should behave with stars.