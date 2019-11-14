Children’s Day special: 'Awe-dorable' video of MS Dhoni feeding a child on Annaprashana goes viral

On Children’s Day, a video of MS Dhoni feeding a baby girl on the occasion of ‘Annaprashana’ is doing rounds of the internet.

Annaprashana is a Hindu tradition where the baby is fed it’s first solid food. This is usually done by the baby’s maternal uncle.

In the ‘awe-dorable’ video that went viral on Twitter on Thursday, Ms Dhoni can be seen feeding a baby girl. He’s asked about the taste of the food to which he replies, “ab ye hi batayegi kaisa laga”

Someone in the background can be heard saying the girl is lucky that she was fed her first solid food by someone like him.

MS Dhoni was recently spotted at JSCA International Stadium, Complex at Ranchi during the third Test of the three-match series against South Africa.

The candid photos of him interacting with debutante off-spinner Shahbaz created a lot of buzz on the internet.

There was a lot of buzz regarding the 38-year-old's retirement since there was no word from the player about his future. It is reported that Dhoni will be tuning in the commentary box when India host their first day-night test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens starting from November 22.