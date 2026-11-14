Children's Day 2026: Child Artist Pahal Chaudhary Talks About Her Dreams, Favourite Film & More | File Pic

Pahal Chaudhary is all of seven, but she has already acted with Bollywood heavyweights Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Alia Bhatt (Jigra, 2024). She has also played a pivotal role in Gandhari and has appeared in several ads and prominent TV shows like Anupamaa. The Free Press Journal caught up with the adorable child star for an exclusive chat on Children’s Day. Excerpts:

What are your plans for Children’s Day?

I want to have lots of fun, play, eat my favourite food and spend time with my family and friends.

What is your favourite thing about being a child?

I love that I can play, have fun, learn new things and enjoy every little moment without worrying too much.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to become a successful actress and make my parents proud.

Who is your favourite co-star and why?

Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan sir are my favourite co-stars. They are very sweet, caring and always make me feel comfortable on set.

As a child star, how is it different from other kids at school? What is the best part about acting?

Sometimes I have shoots along with my studies, so my schedule is a little different from other kids. But I enjoy both! The best part about acting is dressing up, becoming different characters and meeting so many lovely people.

What’s your favourite film and why?

I love watching animated movies because they are colourful, fun and full of imagination.

Your most memorable Children’s Day celebration?

Every Children’s Day is special, but I love celebrating it with my school friends, playing games and enjoying lots of fun activities.

Could you share your big dream or ambition?

My dream is to become a very big and successful actress. I also want to work with Salman Khan sir in the future because my mom is a huge fan of his, and I want to fulfil her dream too!