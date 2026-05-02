Chennai Super Kings VS Mumbai Indians IPL 2026: Dhanush Spotted Cheering CSK At Chepauk With Sons

Dhanush Spotted Cheering CSK At Chepauk With Sons |

Today’s IPL 2026 clash is being played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (Chepauk). The high-voltage encounter, often dubbed the “El Clásico” of the IPL, began at 7:30 PM IST, adding another chapter to the league’s biggest rivalry.

Amid the excitement, Tamil actor Dhanush was spotted in the stands enjoying the match. He was seen cheering enthusiastically for CSK while sitting with his sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Dhanush, both of whom were also seen clapping and reacting to the game. Fans quickly shared visuals of the actor from the stadium, which went viral on social media.

Dhanush, who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has long been a passionate supporter of Chennai Super Kings. His association with the franchise goes beyond casual fandom, as he is often seen attending matches at Chepauk and openly backing the team during IPL seasons. Representing his hometown, CSK holds a special emotional connect for him, reflecting both regional pride and his love for Chennai’s cricket culture.

Mumbai Indians, batting first against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in the IPL 2026 clash, posted a total of 159/7 in 20 overs. Key contributions came from Rohit Sharma (29 off 21 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 30 balls), while Tilak Varma added 37 off 29 balls to stabilise the innings. For CSK, the standout bowler was Jasprit Bumrah’s spell control for MI kept pressure, but wickets were shared with Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad striking at crucial moments to restrict the flow.

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As per the latest standings, Gujarat Titans are currently leading the IPL 2026 points table with strong all-round performances, followed closely by Chennai Super Kings in second place. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are mid-table contenders, while franchises such as Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are trailing in the playoff race.