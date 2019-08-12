'Change is inevitable': Miley Cyrus on split with husband Liam Hemsworth

Los Angeles: A day after the news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parting ways made headlines, the singer apparently addressed their split in a social media post, saying "change is inevitable" and it is futile to fight evolution.

The on-again, off-again couple tied the knot seven months ago in a private ceremony.

Cyrus, 26, shared a post on Instagram in which she appears to be on a nature trek.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.