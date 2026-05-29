Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday & Lakshya's Film Misses ₹20 Crore Mark Amid Bharatanatyam Fusion Backlash

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Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, released on May 22, completed its first week at the box office on a disappointing note. Despite decent pre-release buzz, the romantic drama struggles to attract audiences to the theatres, and while the film showed a slight improvement over the opening weekend, it failed to cross the Rs 20 crore India net mark in seven days.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil collected a net of Rs 2.20 crore across 3,713 shows, showing a 15% growth from Day 6's collection. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 22.98 crore and total India net collections to Rs 19.45 crore so far.

While overseas, the film collected Rs 15 lakh on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.05 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 26.03 crore.

Ananya Panday Bharatanatyam Fusion Backlash

Apart from its box office struggle, the film has also been making headlines for the controversy surrounding one of its dance sequences. A Bharatanatyam fusion performance featuring Ananya recently went viral online and sparked intense debate across social media platforms.

Several users criticised the choreography and presentation, claiming the sequence diluted the essence of the classical dance form. The scene quickly became the subject of memes, parody edits and trolling online. Despite the divided opinions, the backlash continued to dominate online conversations surrounding the film throughout the week.

It is deeply disheartening to see that Bharatanatyam, which is regarded as the mother of Indian classical dance and has survived for over 2,000 years, is being presented in such a satirical/mocking manner. Ananya Panday cannot even strike a proper posture, let alone master the… pic.twitter.com/MLAuPxGZKM — Anviksha (@Anviksha_) May 25, 2026

With the first week collections remaining below expectations, the makers are now depending on the coming weekend to improve the film’s performance. However, amid ongoing trolling and competition from new theatrical releases, Chand Mera Dil faces a challenging road ahead at the box office.