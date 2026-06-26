'Chamat Lagao Inke Gaal Pe': Rakhi Sawant Slams Pranit More's '₹370 Ki Biryani' Controversy- VIDEO

'Chamat Lagao Inke Gaal Pe': Rakhi Sawant Slams Pranit More's 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Controversy- VIDEO |

Rakhi Sawant has finally reacted to comedian Pranit More's 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy. When asked about the ongoing row, Rakhi responded with a sarcastic remark, saying, "Nahi nahi, 560 ki biryani milti hai." She also slammed Pranit over the comment and added, "Chamat lagao inko."

When asked to react to the 'Rs 370 ki biryani' remark made during Pranit's show, Rakhi appeared shocked and said, "370 ki biryani? 560 ki biryani milti hai, 360 mein kon si biryani milti hai?"

The controversy began after a crowd-work clip from comedian Pranit More's show in Gurugram went viral on social media. During an interaction with the audience, a man identified as Himanshu Jangra spoke about taking a woman on a date and spending Rs 370 on a chicken biryani. He then claimed that after paying for the meal and dropping her home, he felt entitled to "recover" the money spent, saying, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi." The remark was widely interpreted as implying an expectation of physical intimacy in return for paying for the date.

The clip sparked massive outrage online, with several users accusing the audience member of promoting misogynistic views and equating money spent on a date with consent. Pranit More also faced criticism for not objecting to the comments during the show and for later sharing the clip online. Following the backlash, the comedian issued a public apology, admitting that he made a "serious mistake" by not intervening and taking responsibility for allowing the comments to remain part of the show.