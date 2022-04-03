Celebrity fashion designer Shehla Khan spills the beans on the stunning looks she custom-made for Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kiara Advani and more

Shehla Khan’s aesthetic has added the much-needed dose of glam to tinsel town in more ways than one. She is known to create a must-have outfit in the wardrobe for every Bollywood celebrity out there. Shehla has dressed celebrities for red carpets and important events.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Shehla says, “Each person has their own individual style. When custom-making outfits for them, I keep this in mind along with the event or occasion they are attending.”

Making Vaani Kapoor look like a vision in a tie-dye pink and white gown, Shehla has fused the tie-dye technique in evening wear with much panache. Shehla shares, “Vaani is wearing a hot pink tie and dye print maxi dress with a pleated bustier and thigh slit.”

Shehla made black the perfect colour for daywear by designing this pantsuit with a crop top and jacket for Tamannaah Bhatia. The perfect semi-formal look can be pulled off for both an event in the day and an evening out with friends. “Tamannaah is wearing our Chantilly lace oversize blazer with a coordinated lace corset,” Shehla explains.

Looking like a princess in a blush sequined number, Shehla Khan brought out the best in Kiara Advani for a special red carpet event. Talking about the outfit, she states, “It is a sequin grid-embroidered 50s style cocktail dress.”

Designing for Bollywood’s fashion royalty, Shehla had Sonam looking like her regal self in this elegant golden off-shoulder Indo-western lehenga. She is known to create heirloom luxury outfits that stay for generations to come, and this one definitely looks like it’s here to stay for a while. Speaking about the masterpiece, she reveals, “Sonam is wearing a hand-painted and crystal detail organza lehenga with a coordinated sequins dupatta and an embroidered lace off-shoulder blouse.”

Athiya Shetty’s powder pink floral print lehenga is the perfect summer wedding look that’s both a great fashion statement as well as a breezy outfit. About this outfit, Shehla gushes, “Athiya is wearing a blush pink vintage floral print lehenga with a sequins embroidered matching blouse and dupatta.”

This one is probably the most talked-about outfit by Shehla. Creating this number before Kendall Jenner stepped out in her pink tulle by Giambattista Valli x H&M at Cannes, Shehla’s outfit designed for Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar had the whole world talking. “Shibani is wearing an electric pink tulle ruffle-tiered gown with corset bustier detail,” she concludes.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:04 AM IST