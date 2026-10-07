Carrie Review: A Shallow, Boring Retelling Of Stephen King’s Classic | File photo

Title: Carrie

Directors: Mike Flanagan, Hiromi Kamata, Kate Siegel, Axelle Carolyn, Kyra Sedgwick,

Cast: Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette and others

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rating: 2 stars

How many times will fans of Stephen King’s cult classic 1974 novel have to endure its remakes? When will the makers realise that most of them fail to get its core essence right? Yes, say hello to the latest adaptation about a gifted (telekenisis) and misunderstood teen bullied at school and at home. Is it worth watching? Read on to find out.

Direction

All the directors should have taken time out to realise that by merely modernising a tale doesn’t make it watchable. Also, they probably should have watched Brian De Palma’s 1976 classic and taken notes from it. They have proven that just a good story isn’t enough to make something likable. Had there been just one director at the helm of things, probably the voices of each episode would not feel that disjointed.

Music and aesthetics

The music by The Newton Brothers is probably the one thing that might have elevated this series. It is average at best.

It fauls to create a mood of tension. The sets (especially of the school), locations, make up and costumes are done well.

Performances

Standout performances are by Siena Agudong as Sue and Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen. As for Summer H. Howell, who plays the titular role, she is strictly okay. So is the rest of the cast.

FPJ verdict

Having read the novel and seen multiple attempts at its recreations (this is the sixth one), one hopes that this classic is left alone for a long time from now on. The makers have changed a lot from the original storyline and hence robbed it of its soul. Watch the 1976 version instead of this one.