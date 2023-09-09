Cardi B Reacts To Mic-Throwing Incident In Las Vegas: 'Thought I Was Going To Jail'

Rapper Cardi B has finally addressed the mic-throwing incident that happened at her Las Vegas show. She claimed she initially kept mum about it because she was afraid to go to jail. "It was a really quick reaction," the 30-year-old first stated in the interview, which was released on Friday on "The Breakfast Club", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"And let me tell you - I didn't want to address it because I thought a b***h gon' go to jail. But I'm not. Let me tell you something: it was hot as f**k. That Vegas heat ain't no joke. That s**t was hot. It was hotter than a muthaf**ka; so there was a part of the show where I told people, like, you know, 'Splash me,' " she recalled.

"But even when I told them, 'Splash me,' I was like, 'Be careful with the face. Because the face is beat, b***h.' " Cardi went on to elaborate, "So, four songs after - nobody had splashed me, I told y'all to splash me for one little second. So four songs after, which is, I don't know, 15-20 minutes after, this b***h threw water and ice on my face."

She then added, "So I just automatically reacted. When I looked back at the video (clips), I see that she intentionally threw that in my face. I felt very violated," the wife of Offset further noted.

