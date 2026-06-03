Can't Trust Men Who Use Dating Apps: Did RJ Mahvash Just Take A Dig At Yuzvendra Chahal Amid Break Up Rumours? | FPJ Exclusive | file photo

RJ Mahvash, who has frequently made headlines over her rumoured relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, recently opened up about her idea of love in an interview with The Free Press Journal. Over the past few years, Mahvash found herself at the centre of online chatter, with many speculating that she was dating Chahal during his marriage to choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma. Social media users had even labelled her a “homewrecker,” alleging that she played a role in the cracks in Chahal and Dhanashree’s marriage. However, neither Mahvash nor Chahal ever publicly confirmed their relationship.

While Chahal and Dhanashree officially divorced in 2025 after reportedly living separately for years, fresh rumours surfaced earlier this year claiming that Mahvash and the cricketer had also parted ways after allegedly unfollowing each other on Instagram. Now, months after breakup speculation made headlines, Mahvash has spoken candidly about love, relationships, and why she still believes in old-school romance over modern dating culture.

When asked about love, Mahvash said, “A little adjustment is necessary in every relationship. Nowadays, people are treating relationships like shopping - swiping left and right on Tinder as if humans are products, and I don’t agree with that at all. I still believe that when you meet someone in real life, maybe at a party or somewhere naturally, the connection feels much stronger. Personally, I also find it difficult to trust someone who uses dating apps in such situations because you keep thinking, ‘This person is probably swiping right on five other people too, so how can I trust them?’ It feels like dating becomes a routine for them, like they are constantly meeting someone new. I still believe in old-school love - where affection is expressed through small gestures. That, for me, is what real love truly is.”

In essence, Mahvash believes meaningful relationships are built on trust, real-life connections, and simple gestures of affection, rather than the fast-paced culture of dating apps.