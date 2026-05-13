Cannes 2026: Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Stuns At Red Carpet In Turquoise Gown, Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Khan Reacts- Watch

Cannes 2026: Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Stuns At Red Carpet In Turquoise Gown |

After Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan’s rumoured partner Iulia Vantur also turned heads at the Cannes 2026 Film Festival. The Romanian actress and model graced the red carpet in a turquoise coloured gown. As she walked the red carpet, she waved at the paparazzi and also made a heart gesture. Admiring her look, Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan commented on her picture.

Iulia shared a video of herself at the Cannes red carpet, saying, "A magical evening at the opening of one of the most prestigious film Festivals in the world - Cannes Film Festival." She added, "It feels so good to be here, to showcase our film “Echoes Of Us” who has an unbelievable journey itself. We were honoured to come as a team and to be together on this special evening, on the red carpet. Grateful."

Sshura commented on Iulia's post, saying, "Iulia (with a red heart)." So far, Salman Khan has not liked the post.

Iulia attended the Cannes 2026 Film Festival for her upcoming project and Deepak Tijori’s short film Echoes Of Us. The second teaser of the film is set to be screened at Cannes 2026. The project is directed by Joe Rajan and stars Deepak Tijori, Iulia Vantur, and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Echoes Of Us is produced by actress Pooja Batra under the banner of Alliance Media Pty Ltd.

Read Also Salman Khan gave rumored GF Lulia Vantur a diamond ring on her birthday?

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are rumoured to have first met around 2011–2012 during one of his trips to Europe, after which she gradually became a familiar presence in his close circle in Mumbai. Over the years, she has often been seen attending Khan family gatherings and events, which further fuelled speculation about their relationship. However, Iulia has consistently maintained in interviews that she shares a close friendship with Salman and respects him deeply. Speaking to Mid-Day, she clarified, “He is a very good friend… We are very good friends. More than that, what can I say?” She has also said in other interviews that people tend to speculate too much and that she prefers to focus on positivity and timing in life rather than labels.