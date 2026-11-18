Campus Diaries Season 2 Review: Harsh Beniwal And Ritvik Sahore Starrer Offers Spunk And Freshness Layered With Nostalgia! | File Pic

Director: Abhishek Yadav

Cast: Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Abhinav Sharma, Srishti Ganguly Rindani, Salonie Patel, Saloni Gaur

Where: OTT (MX Player by Amazon Prime Video)

Rating: 3*

Campus Diaries 2 Review:

After the runaway success of the OTT show Campus Diaries, the makers have now come up with the much awaited second season, which promises to be spunkier and more effervescent than the first. We will analyze whether the makers succeed in creating a hit second season or if the second season proves to be a damp squib.

Campus Diaries Season 2 is divided into ten interesting parts: The Reunion, Denial, The Day After, Make A Wish, Choices, The Test, Irreversible, All Is Lost, Closure and Black Day. The series captures life inside and beyond Excel University, taking an unexpected and dramatic shift in tone compared to its first season.

While a comfortable closeness develops between Raghav (Abhinav Sharma) and Sanya (Srishti Ganguli Rindani), Sushmita (Saloni Khanna) and Abhilash (Ritvik Sahore) also grow drawn to each other. Amid all this, the dynamic between Priyanka (Saloni Gaur) and Sudheer (Harsh Beniwal) takes an unexpected turn, leaving the series to explore whether their rock-solid friendship and evolving relationship can withstand unforeseen challenges. What happens next forms the rest of the series.

Actors' performance

Harsh Beniwal and Ritvik Sahore form the heart of the show, while Saloni Gaur and Abhinav Sharma serve as its soul. Harsh especially shines, effortlessly balancing comic timing with surprising dramatic vulnerability as his character matures beyond campus mischief. Ritvik Sahore captures the quiet ache and emotional consequences of young adulthood with restraint, while Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Abhinav Sharma, and Saloni Gaur convincingly breathe life into their roles. Rest of the actors help carry the series to its conclusion.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

Director Abhishek Yadav deserves applause for keeping the series raw and real, avoiding the melodrama typical of other college dramas—a distinct approach that shines through in his craft. While the narrative occasionally strays—most notably in the third and fifth episodes—his craft shines through in how swiftly he course-corrects, steering the show back in alignment with the co-written story and screenplay.

As for the music (Simran Hora and team), it is convincing and is in sync with the narrative. Wish the same could have been said about the editing (Akash Bundhoo). We really wish that he should have chopped off a bunch of scenes in the fourth and fifth episode to retain the show’s crispiness. Cinematography is decent.

FPJ verdict:

For all those who have loved Campus Diaries, will surely find the second season equally resonating. And for all those who did not see the first part, here’s some advice. See the first part before you see the second. All in all, an unmissable series for all those who are young and young at heart and want to relive their college memories.