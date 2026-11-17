Actress Ananya Panday is set to return as Bae with the second season of Call Me Bae. The makers have officially announced the OTT release date of the much-awaited instalment. The new season will premiere on December 17, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

The announcement was made by Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday through a special video featuring Ananya. The clip also revisited one of her popular dialogues from the first season, "I am Bae, I am here to slay, eat, love and pray. Seize the day."

What To Expect From Call Me Bae Season 2?

The upcoming season will follow Bae as she takes a major step forward in her professional life. Her own news show is finally set to go on air, bringing her greater recognition and attention. However, the new opportunity also comes with complications that threaten to affect her personal and professional life.

Bae's love life is expected to become even more complicated with the return of her ex-husband. Adding to her confusion is her growing attraction towards her charming boss. As she tries to manage her emotions alongside her career, her close-knit group of friends will also find themselves dealing with unexpected changes.

The entry of a "Nayi Behen" into their circle is expected to create fresh tensions and test the group's friendship.

Call Me Bae Season 2 Cast

Ananya will reprise her lead role, while Shruti Kamal Haasan joins the cast in the new season. The returning ensemble also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

The eight-episode season promises to bring back the show's mix of humour, glamour, romance and friendship, with fresh twists in Bae's personal life.

When And Where To Watch Call Me Bae Season 2?

Call Me Bae Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from December 17, 2026. The first season premiered in 2024 and introduced viewers to Bae's journey as she navigated life, relationships and a new career after a major personal setback.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Created by Ishita Moitra, the series has been written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana.