'Bunch Of Hypocrites': Uorfi Javed Lashes Out At PETA India, Calls Them A 'Scam' For Ignoring Bird Rescue Request

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed lashed out at PETA India and called the animal rights organisation a 'scam'. On Sunday (November 10), Uorfi reacted to a post shared by her designer Shweta Gurmeet Kaur. In the post, she slammed PETA India for not helping them rescue an injured bird.

Uorfi wrote on her Instagram story, "Peta India is a scam. Unless you're famous and they know they can get publicity of you, they don't care. Bunch of hypocrites."

"And cam someone please help Shweta to get aid for an injured animal," she added.

In her post, Shweta had mentioned, "I called @petaindia. They clearly said that they can't help because they are busy. I was talking to a lady. And when I asked, please help, then she said we can't help and sharing some other pet help number they might help you. I said share the number; I can write it down, and she just hung up on me."

Uorfi is quite active on social media and she often voices her views and opinions on various social issues. The fashionista also never misses a chance to name and shame trolls on social media platforms. She has always advocated for freedom of fashion choices and body positivity.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs because of her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them. The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to give them befitting replies.

On the work front, Uorfi was seen as a mentor in Playground, a reality web series. She recently opened up about her life and gave an insight about her professional life in her show Follow Karlo Yaar. The actress has also been a part of shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others.

Uorfi gained popularity after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT.