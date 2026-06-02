'Bulayenge To Jayenge': Splitsvilla 16's Akanksha Choudhary Reacts To Bigg Boss Entry Rumours

Splitsvilla 16's Akanksha Choudhary Reacts To Bigg Boss Entry Rumours |

One of the most talked-about contestants on Splitsvilla 16 was Akanksha Choudhary. Following the show's conclusion, rumours began circulating that Akanksha and Yogesh Rawat had been approached for Bigg Boss. Reacting to the speculation, Akanksha recently hinted that she will soon be seen in a new show. But is it Bigg Boss?

According to a report by Reality Scoop, Akanksha has finally reacted to the rumours surrounding her possible entry into Bigg Boss. The actress was recently spotted by paparazzi in Andheri, Mumbai, where she was asked about the ongoing speculation. Responding to the question, Akanksha said, "Kuch toh aage hai, par kya hai woh bata nahi sakti." She further hinted at being a part of an upcoming show but refrained from confirming whether it was Bigg Boss. She added, "Jo bhi hoga, pyaar dena… bas support karna."

When a paparazzo directly asked her if she was heading to Bigg Boss by saying, "Aap ja rahe ho?", Akanksha replied, "Bulayenge to jayenge." She was also questioned about rumours of Yogesh Rawat and Sandy aka Soundharya Yuvaraj entering the reality show. Reacting to the same, Akanksha said, "Jaye, badiya. All the best."

Akanksha Choudhary is a model, content creator, and reality television personality who shot to fame after participating in MTV Splitsvilla X5 and later MTV Splitsvilla 16. Before entering the reality TV space, she built a strong social media presence through fashion, lifestyle, and travel content. Akanksha also worked as a model and collaborated with several brands, gradually establishing herself in the digital entertainment industry.

Akanksha became one of the breakout stars of MTV Splitsvilla 16 after her journey with Yogesh Rawat struck a chord with viewers. But their equation took a dramatic turn when Yogesh's ex-girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, entered the villa as a wildcard contestant. Ruru's arrival exposed details of her past relationship with Yogesh, leaving Akanksha shocked as she claimed she was unaware of the extent of their history. Eventually, Yogesh chose to rekindle his bond with Ruru and dumped Akanksha, a move that sparked massive backlash against him on social media. Following the episode, Akanksha received widespread support from viewers, many of whom empathised with her heartbreak and praised the way she handled the situation.